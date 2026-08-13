Sports Performance Hub presents Miami FC Liceo Fútbol
Labor Day Soccer Clinic
About the Clinic
Following the success of our first soccer clinic of the year, which welcomed nearly 300 young players, Miami FC is excited to return to SPH Homestead Regional Park for another free community soccer experience this Labor Day weekend.
Join us on Sunday, September 6 for the Miami FC Labor Day Soccer Clinic, open to boys and girls ages 5–14.
Young players will take part in soccer activities in a fun and engaging environment, with participants divided into age groups for their clinic sessions.
The clinic is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Event Details
- Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026
- Location: SPH Homestead Regional Park
- Ages: Boys & Girls Ages 5–14
- Clinic Sessions:
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Players born 2018–2021
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Players born 2016–2017
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Players born 2012–2015
- Cost: FREE
- Registration: Required
- Event T-shirt: Included with registration.
Register Now
Space is limited. Register today to secure your child’s spot at the Miami FC Labor Day Soccer Clinic.