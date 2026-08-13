Sports Performance Hub presents Miami FC Liceo Fútbol

Labor Day Soccer Clinic

About the Clinic

Following the success of our first soccer clinic of the year, which welcomed nearly 300 young players, Miami FC is excited to return to SPH Homestead Regional Park for another free community soccer experience this Labor Day weekend.

Join us on Sunday, September 6 for the Miami FC Labor Day Soccer Clinic, open to boys and girls ages 5–14.

Young players will take part in soccer activities in a fun and engaging environment, with participants divided into age groups for their clinic sessions.

The clinic is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sunday, September 6, 2026 Location: SPH Homestead Regional Park

SPH Homestead Regional Park Ages: Boys & Girls Ages 5–14

Boys & Girls Ages 5–14 Clinic Sessions:

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Players born 2018–2021

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Players born 2016–2017

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Players born 2012–2015

Players born 2018–2021 Players born 2016–2017 Players born 2012–2015 Cost: FREE

FREE Registration: Required

Required Event T-shirt: Included with registration.

Register Now

Space is limited. Register today to secure your child’s spot at the Miami FC Labor Day Soccer Clinic.